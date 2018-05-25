Fairborn parks offering seasonal entertainment

FAIRBORN — Local children are just days away from ending their school year and beginning summer break. However, the City of Fairborn is offering a variety of camps and family friendly activities to keep them entertained throughout the season.

The city will offer its traditional Community Movie Night Friday, June 1 showcasing “Peter Rabbit.” The free film will begin at dusk at Central Park, 222 S. Central Ave. In addition to the movie, families are invited to enjoy a bounce house, childrens games and prizes, kid tattoo and hand stamp station. The sprayground will remain open until the movie begins. Jim McCutcheon will provide live music. Attendees are encouraged to bring something to sit on. Free popcorn is included.

In addition to Community Movie Night, the city is offering a variety of daytime camps for children:

Danger in the Wild

Danger in the Wild invites children to learn how to identify dangerous insects, poisonous plants and birds of prey. It will run from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 5 through Thursday, June 7 and costs $25 to participate.

Pick-a-Pollinator

Children attending Pick-a-Pollinator will plant flowers, hike the prairie, search for insects as well as play games and participate in arts and crafts activities. It runs 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, , June 12 through Thursday, June 14 and costs $25 to attend.

Hogwarts Day

Children are invited into a “wizarding adventure” as they will see Hogwarts come to life at the camp. They will play a variety of games and attend a potion class to become the best wizards they can as participation will bring points to their respective houses. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in costume. It runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 19 and costs $15 to attend.

Star Wars Day

The Jedi and Sith have both felt a “disturbance in the force” and camp attendees must now complete an obstacle course and “water blaster training” to help prepare for a “galactic battle” in the park to see if the dark or the light side will become victorious. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in costume. It will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 21 and costs $15 to attend.

Outdoor Adventures

Camp participants attending Outdoor Adventures can expect to follow an outdoor guided hike in the woods, track local mammals and fish for a bass. It runs 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 26 through Thursday, June 28 and costs $25 to participate.

Nature Explorers

Camp attendees will uncover mysteries of the woods and wetlands in addition to participate in crafts as an avenue to learn about local nature.

Paint Party

Young artists are invited to join local artist and business owner Terri Perkins for a day of painting in the park. Children are encouraged to dress for the possibility of making a mess. It runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 19 for $15.

Water Wipeout

Campers participating in Water Wipeout should expect to get wet. They will play in the water and design and build they own boats which will be tested to see if they sink or float. They will also create art with spray bottles to find new ways of cooling off in the dog days of summer. It runs 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 24 through Thursday, July 26 and costs $25 to participate.

Sports Camp

The Mobile Recreation Van is expected to show up at local parks this summer but will appear at the Sports Camp and will exclusively be available to the participants. Attendees can play kickball, dodge ball, mini golf, corn hole and more. The camp runs 1 -4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7 through Thursday, Aug. 9 and cost $25 to participate.

Participants of any camps are encouraged to bring a water bottle; attendees or full day camps are also encouraged to bring a packed lunch. A cooler for storage will be available.

To register for any of the camps, visit the Fairborn Parks and Recreation office at 461 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road; the Fairborn Government Center, 44 W. Hebble Ave. or register via email at recreation@fairbornoh.gov. Checks should be made payable to the City of Fairborn Parks and Recreation. Forms are available at https://bit.ly/2Livr5o. For more information, call 937-754-3090.

File photo Children participating in last year’s “Water World” camp. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/05/web1_WaterWorldCamp.jpg File photo Children participating in last year’s “Water World” camp.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

