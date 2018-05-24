Honoring the hallowed halls

The seniors will transition from students to graduates at the commencement ceremony slated for 7 p.m. Friday, May 25 at the Wright State University Nutter Center.

Tears flowed as Fairborn High School hosted its annual senior class final walk May 23 in which the graduating seniors walked the halls of the building for the last time as teachers and underclassmen lined the hallways and offered their well wishes with flowers and hugs.

When the soon-to-be graduates made it to the doors leading to the back lot, they were greeted by school officials, friends and loved ones.

When the soon-to-be graduates made it to the doors leading to the back lot, they were greeted by school officials, friends and loved ones.