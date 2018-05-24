Local libraries announce programs

GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Community Libraries will hold a variety of programs for the month of May. Some programs require registration contact the local library to register. The following library programs are planned:

Bellbrook

Winters-Bellbrook Community Library is located at 57 W. Franklin St. To register for programs call 937-352-4004.

Lego Builders Club, 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 25. Spend some time with a bucket of bricks.

Tuesday Crochet & Knit Group for adults, 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, May 29. Bring a project and drop in to crochet or knit.

Wednesday Morning Story Time for ages 2-4, 10-10:50 a.m. Wednesday, May 30.

Teen Movie Night, 8-10 p.m. Thursday, May 31. Celebrate the end of the school year with a movie, food, games, and prizes. Registration required.

Teen Karaoke Night, 8-10 p.m. Thursday, May 31. Celebrate the end of the school year with karaoke, food, games, and prizes. Registration required.

Babies & Books for ages 6-24 months, 10-10:50 a.m. Thursday, May 31.

Cedarville

Cedarville Community Library is located at 20 S. Miller St. To register for programs call 937-352-4006.

Book Discussion Group for adults, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Monday, May 29.

Jamestown

Jamestown Community Library is located at 86 Seaman Drive. To register for programs call 937-352-4005.

Crafters Night Out for adults, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 29. Stop by the library and join other crafters as they work on various projects, from knitting to scrapbooking, and everything in between.

Wood Sign Painting for adults, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 29. Participants will be painting a wood sign with a spring theme. All materials provided. Registration required.

Walking and Talking for adults, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 30. Morning walk on the bike path approximately 2.5 miles.

Yellow Springs

Yellow Springs Community Library is located at 415 Xenia Ave. To register for programs call 937-352-4003.

After School Movie: Shrek, 3-4:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 29. Popcorn and laughs.

Last Day of School Bash, 1-2 p.m. Thursday, May 31. Treats and fun at the library.

For a complete schedule of activities, stop by your local library or log on to the library website at www.greenelibrary.info.