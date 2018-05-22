163 FHS seniors to graduate May 25

FAIRBORN — One hundred sixty three Fairborn High School students will make the final walk in the coming days ending their high school career and making the official transition from students into graduates.

The commencement ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, May 25 at the Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy. Graduates-to-be should plan to arrive at the nutter center no later than 6 p.m.

“The Class of 2018 is an outstanding group of students whose achievements speak for themselves,” Fairborn High School Principal Amy Gayheart said. “They are a diverse group of students with a great deal of personality and a desire to live life to the fullest. I am confident that will embark on the next adventure in their lives with the same energy and vivaciousness that they’ve demonstrated in tackling the past four years. This year’s seniors will definitely be missed by the staff at FHS.”

Valedictorians include Klyde Slonaker and Alana Brooke Mullins; salutatorians are Tyler Barker and James Serna. The students have collectively earned more than $280,000 in scholarship funds.

Slonaker plans to attend The Ohio State University to major in philosophy with the intent to become a constitutional lawyer. Mullins plans to attend Wright State University to major in bioscience with the desire to become a pediatric surgeon. Barker plans to attend the University of Cincinnati to major in international business and marketing. His intended career is undecided. Serna plans to attend Wright State University to major in physics with the desire to become a researcher.

