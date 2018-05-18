Veteran volunteers needed for event

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Service member and veteran volunteers are needed for the Ohio Regional Seminar and Good Grief Camp hosted by the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors that will be held at the University of Dayton July 27 – 29.

TAPS is a non-profit organization that provides care and support to families and friends grieving the loss of a member of the armed forces.

Children from across the region are expected to be in attendance and will connect with others who have experienced similar losses. At the camp, children honor their loved ones, learn coping skills and find support systems.

TAP’s biggest need is for 100 military or veteran mentors, who will help facilitate activities for children of fallen service members for the entire 2-day seminar. Volunteers must either be currently serving in the military, be retired from the military, or be an Operation Iraqi Freedom or Operation Enduring Freedom veteran.

Each child will have their own mentor. The pair will work alongside other pairs in small groups led by trained and experienced group leaders. Activities, games and team building will be included.

Mentors are required to complete and pass a security background check and attend the training required prior to being paired with a child at the event.

Additional volunteers are needed for support with areas before, during and after the event in various capacities. Any adult or mature teenager can sign up for one or more of these volunteer opportunities. No background check or TAPS training is required.

The areas include: Seminar pack-in, baking treats for survivor coffee breaks, seminar set-up, survivor check-in, event photographer, Good Grief Camp Zone Support, program logistics and seminar pack-out.

According to the TAPS website, since 1994, the organization has provided comfort and hope 24/7 through a national peer support network and connection to grief programming and resources at no cost to surviving families. TAPS was founded on the principles of best practices in peer-based support for bereaved survivors. The organization has assisted more than 75,000 surviving families, casualty officers, and caregivers throughout the U.S. at various locations.

All volunteers will be given a T-shirt to wear for the event and meals will be provided at no cost.

To volunteer as a military mentor, register at www.taps.org/militarymentor; to volunteer for event support, register at www.signupgenius.com/go/60b0e4baea728a7fe3-taps1. For more information email: mentors@taps.org, call 800-959-8227, or contact Sharon Paz at 571-385-2565.