GCCC valedictorian, salutatorian named

XENIA — Greene County Career Center will honor and present certificates to 276 seniors from the Class of 2018.

The senior recognition ceremony for the class will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 22 in the E.J. Nutter Center at Wright State University.

Clare Butcher from the information technology program is valedictorian. From Beavercreek, she’ll attend Wright State’s College of Business in the fall. Butcher participated in marching band and color guard at Beavercreek High School and was a member of Business Professionals of America and the National Technical Honor Society at Greene County Career Center. While a student at the career center, she earned her TestOut Network Pro certification and completed college credit through Sinclair Community College and the College Credit Plus initiative.

Hailey Bowman is this year’s salutatorian. Bowman is a Beavercreek resident enrolled in veterinary science. She will attend Sinclair Community College with plans on fulfilling a lifelong dream by becoming a veterinary technician. She is a member of the Greene County Career Center chapter of the National FFA Organization and the National Technical Honor Society. Her brother, Ryan, was Greene County Career Center’s valedictorian as an electrical wiring and motor controls graduate in 2016.