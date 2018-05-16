Posted on by

Gone fishin’

Young fishermen were invited to participate in a free class before the derby started that highlighted fishing basics.

Barb Slone | Greene County News The City of Fairborn hosted the 12th Annual Dr. Michael Horon Fishing Derby May 12, inviting local fisherman to cast a line for the opportunity to win prizes for the smallest fish, longest fish and most fish caught based on age categories.


Barb Slone | Greene County News

The City of Fairborn hosted the 12th Annual Dr. Michael Horon Fishing Derby May 12, inviting local fisherman to cast a line for the opportunity to win prizes for the smallest fish, longest fish and most fish caught based on age categories.

The City of Fairborn hosted the 12th Annual Dr. Michael Horon Fishing Derby May 12, inviting local fisherman to cast a line for the opportunity to win prizes for the smallest fish, longest fish and most fish caught based on age categories.

Young fishermen were invited to participate in a free class before the derby started that highlighted fishing basics.

Barb Slone | Greene County News The City of Fairborn hosted the 12th Annual Dr. Michael Horon Fishing Derby May 12, inviting local fisherman to cast a line for the opportunity to win prizes for the smallest fish, longest fish and most fish caught based on age categories.

Barb Slone | Greene County News The City of Fairborn hosted the 12th Annual Dr. Michael Horon Fishing Derby May 12, inviting local fisherman to cast a line for the opportunity to win prizes for the smallest fish, longest fish and most fish caught based on age categories.

Young fishermen were invited to participate in a free class before the derby started that highlighted fishing basics.

