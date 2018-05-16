Gone fishin’

Young fishermen were invited to participate in a free class before the derby started that highlighted fishing basics.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

The City of Fairborn hosted the 12th Annual Dr. Michael Horon Fishing Derby May 12, inviting local fisherman to cast a line for the opportunity to win prizes for the smallest fish, longest fish and most fish caught based on age categories.

