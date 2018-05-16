Police issue warrant in relation to Hampton Inn murder

FAIRBORN — Fairborn Police have issued an aggravated robbery warrant for Disean K. Graham, 21, of Dayton, in relation to the March 7 Hampton Inn murder.

Police said Graham’s last known address is on the 1900 block of Pallsades Drive in Dayton. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts are encouraged to call the Fairborn Police Department at 937-754-3000. Aggravated robbery is a first-degree felony.

Michael McLendon, 25, pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder in reference to the crime May 4 in Greene County Common Pleas Court. McLendon was indicted following the murder Andrew Day, 29, who was working as the hotel clerk when the crime took place.

McLendon also pleaded not guilty to aggravated robbery, felonious assault, firearms specifications and repeat violent offender specifications at the arraignment. He was convicted of aggravated robbery in 2012 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

The recent charges make McLendon eligible for the death penalty. He is currently being held in the Greene County Jail without bond. McLendon is set for a final pre-trial for Friday, June 1 and a jury trial to start Monday, June 4.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

