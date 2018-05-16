BMS students plant trees for Arbor Day

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – The 88th Civil Engineering Group recently hosted an Arbor Day event, planting seedlings with the National Park Service at the Wright Memorial.

Col. Bradley McDonald, 88th Air Base Wing commander, read the Arbor Day Proclamation.

“All 300 tree seedlings were planted,” said Danielle Trevino, environmental protection specialist with CE. “We planted 10 different native understory species of trees, such as hazelnut, eastern redbud and serviceberry. These trees are low growing and will allow for a clear view of the flying field. This view was previously impeded by invasive honeysuckle on the hillside.”

Thirty-two National Junior Honor Society Members from Baker Middle School in Fairborn helped plant the tree seedlings.

“We had a great day working with local students who will be able visit the site for years to come and show their families the results of their hard work and dedication,” said Trevino.

For more information on how to help with the Wright Memorial, call Danielle Trevino at 937-257-8555 or email her at danielle.trevino.1@us.af.mil.