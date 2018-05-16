Crossroads Hospice seeks student volunteers

DAYTON — Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care is seeking caring, compassionate volunteers to provide comfort, companionship and a helping hand to terminally-ill patients and their families in their homes, assisted living facilities and nursing facilities.

Crossroads welcomes student volunteers who are 16 years or older to donate time to hospice volunteering. By donating as little as 45 minutes per week, students can help fulfill community service hour requirements while refining their social skills, boosting self-confidence and developing new talents.

Volunteers are also welcome to help Crossroads staff in the office, including planning a “Gift of a Day,” which asks a patient to describe a perfect day and then makes it a reality, and writing life journals that chronicle the history, events, and blessings of a person’s life.

Volunteers share their favorite activities like reading, playing cards or other games, listening to music, or arts and crafts. They can also run errands and provide respite for family members.

“We call our volunteers ‘Ultimate Givers’ because they selflessly give extra love and comfort to terminally-ill patients and their families,” says Volunteer Coordinator Amy Goldman. “Just being a friendly voice or giving caregivers a much-needed break makes a world of difference. Best of all, our volunteers often gain as much as they give—new relationships, new skills, self-esteem and great satisfaction.”

For more information or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Amy Goldman at 937-312-3170 or amy.goldman@crossroadshospice.com or visit www.crossroadshospice.com/hospice-volunteering/hospice-volunteering/.