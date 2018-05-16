Honoring mothers

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News The Fairborn Senior Center, in partnership with Friends Care Yellow Springs, the Springfield Masonic Center, Elmcroft of Fairborn, Patriot Ridge, Heartland Hospice and DaySpring, hosted a Mother’s Day tea May 14 complete with fine china, finger foods, a harpist and more.
Attendees dawned their fanciest hats and spring-like apparel to share tea and appetizers with friends.
