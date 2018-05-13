Charlie Turner selected as Miss Poppy 2018

FAIRBORN — Six-year-old Charlie Turner was crowned Miss Poppy 2018 by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 526 during the it’s annual Mother and Daughter banquet May 6 at the Fairborn Senior Center.

Turner’s first official duty will be to help the Auxiliary with its May 19 Poppy Day event, in which she will be distributing the veteran-made poppies. On this day, auxiliary, post members and Miss Poppy will be at some locations to offer the poppies to the public for a donation.

A proclamation presented to the Auxiliary during the banquet by Mayor Paul Keller declared Saturday, May 19 as Poppy Day in Fairborn. Keller said he is a veteran and appreciated the work that the legion and auxiliary do for his fellow veterans.

Turner is the daughter of Terrick and Alyssa Turner. She was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Due to her parents military service, she has lived in six states so far. She attends first grade in the Fairborn Primary School and likes to play soccer, basketball and is taking gymnastics. She has one sister named Scout.

Turner was crowned by 2017 Miss Poppy Leah Rose Snow. In addition to a tiara, Turner received a dress, sweater, Miss Poppy sash and a poppy charm necklace from the auxiliary. She will also have the honor of placing a poppy bundle at the Fairfield Cemetery flag pole during the Memorial Day ceremonies and will ride in the Fourth of July Parade with the unit’s president.

American Legion Auxiliary Department of Ohio President Shirley Mauren was the guest speaker. She talked about the importance of the Poppy program which helps the organization help veterans. The auxiliary and legion adopted the poppy as its memorial flower in 1919.

The banquet was opened by Unit President Refugia Bowen; First Vice Pat Drake led the Pledge of Allegiance; Chaplain Marlene Colinot said the prayers. Other guest were Auxiliary Third District President Karen Clark, lady veterans Mecca Brzeczek and Ann Foster, who are post members. Brzeczek is also an auxiliary member.

The dinner was prepared by Leroy Farthing and assisted by Ellen Farthing. The servers were Keller and Amvets Commander Dave Nills, who proved that they are true legionnaires as they volunteered to assist serve when the post commander could not attend due to illness and the past commander did not arrive. All assisting were Farthing, Colinot and Brzeczek.