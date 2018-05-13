Posted on by

Sharing lunch

Participating agencies include Elmcroft of Fairborn, Patriot Ridge, Wright Nursing and the Fairborn Senior Center. They host the potluck lunch on the second Friday of each month.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News The Fairborn Senior Center hosts a monthly potluck lunch, in which friends from local retirement homes are invited to attend.


Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The Fairborn Senior Center hosts a monthly potluck lunch, in which friends from local retirement homes are invited to attend.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The Fairborn Senior Center hosts a monthly potluck lunch, in which friends from local retirement homes are invited to attend.

