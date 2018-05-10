Fairborn hosting annual fishing derby

FAIRBORN — Come out to Community Park Pond for a morning of free fishing and fun at the 12th annual Dr. Michael Horton Fishing Derby on Saturday, May 12.

Registration for the derby begins at 8:30 a.m., fishing lines will be cast for the event from 10 a.m. to noon. While the event is free, participants need to bring their own fishing pole, tackle and bait. All participants under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present to sign the registration form. No fishing license is required to participate.

In addition to the derby, a “Passport to Fishing” class is offered for youth between the ages of 4-to-17. This free class does require pre-registration, which can be done by calling 937-754-3090 or by visiting the City of Fairborn website and selecting Fishing Derby under the “Stay in the Know” section on the main page. The class begins at 9 a.m. and is limited to 50 participants. It will highlight how to cast a line, tie knots, identify fish and local fish habitat.

Prizes are awarded for longest fish, the smallest fish, and the most fish caught and will be given in the following age categories: 8 years and under, 9–12, 13–17, 18–49, and 50 years and older. Weight and measuring stations are located around the pond to certify and record all catches.

It is the participant’s responsibility to maintain legible records to be turned in at the end of the event. Parks staff will be on hand to provide final ruling on all catches should the need arise. All participants must be present to win.

For more information on this catch-and-release derby, call the Fairborn Parks and Recreation office at 937-754-3090.