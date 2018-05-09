Walking in staff’s shoes

Pictured are Margie Black, Angela Ferri, Dave Smith, Caleb Boles at Soin.

Pictured are Jennifer Johnson, Allison Ashford, GMH-Soin President Rick Dodds, Dipti Patel, Jordan Webber at Soin Medical Center.

Submitted photos

In honor of National Nurses Week the first week in May administrators at Greene Memorial Hospital and Soin Medical Center walked in the shoes of their nursing staff in various departments at both hospitals for a day. Dr. Jonathan Vargas, Stephanie Musgrove, Erica Schneider work together at Greene Memorial Hospital.

Courtney Chapman teams up with GMH Vice President of Operations Jared Kersoma at GMH.