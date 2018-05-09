Fairborn votes

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Fairborn voters took to the polls May 8 for the Primary Election. Polling volunteers said they saw periods of business throughout the day.

Polling locations included the Fairborn YMCA, First Presbyterian Church, Wright State University Nutter Center, Victory Temple, Rona Community Church and the Bath Township building. Pictured are voters from the Fairborn YMCA and First Presbyterian Church.

