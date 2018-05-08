Posted on by

Open for business


Barb Slone | Greene County News Members of the Greene County Republican Party held a ribbon cutting for their new headquarters during Xenia’ First Fridays May 4. The HQ will not close after the election, as it had in the past, according to a release from the party.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

