Xenia Drive construction will improve pavement, waterline

FAIRBORN — Xenia Drive will soon undergo construction from Broad Street to the railroad tracks just past Dayton Drive. Construction items include milling and resurfacing, as well as replacing the waterline.

“That way we can do the waterline replacement, then pave and not the other way around,” Assistant City Engineer Manuel Jacobs said as the item was present to council April 16.

Preliminary costs, which include milling and resurfacing and the waterline replacement, stand at $1,336,630. However, Jacobs explained that the numbers are expected to change as the plan has not yet been finalized.

Grant funds for the project, part of the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Urban Paving Program, cover the top three inches of the pavement structure and are approximately $308,000. The city is matching the grant dollars with approximately $278,000 totaling the milling and resurfacing portion of the project to cost approximately $586,000. The waterline resurfacing portion of the project has a budget of approximately $750,000. However, Jacobs emphasized that the project plan has not been finalized, leaving room for the total costs to vary.

“The city’s total financial commitment will be determined with the final plan, which needs to be approved by ODOT and reflected in the final agreement,” he said.

An engineering design firm was previously hired to design the project. The project is expected to begin moving as early as 2019.

“We’re taking the opportunity as we’re removing and replacing [the pavement] to give us the perfect opportunity to get in there [and replacement waterline],” Jacobs said, highlighting efficiency.

By Whitney Vickers

