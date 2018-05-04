Confectionately yours: Healthy foods

I love it when I find a really delicious recipe that I can enjoy and share with others knowing I am not derailing a healthy eating plan.

Paul tells us in 2 Cor 6:12 that while all things are lawful, they are not all expedient or profitable for us.( 1 Corinthians 6:12 All things are lawful unto me, but all things are not expedient: all things are lawful for me, but I will not be brought under the power of any.)

We are all aware that while goodies are ok at times, if we live on junk food, we will not fuel this temple of the Holy Spirit to function at an optimum level. It’s sort of like what computer programmers tell us, “Garbage in, garbage out!”

Researchers tell us that eating more soup can result in a smaller waistline. This Texas Tortilla Soup recipe came to me as result of an intentional search after having it a restaurant. It was against policy to share recipes, but I did coax the waiter to tell me the ingredients. (I left a big tip!)

I began to research recipes on the Internet, and cookbooks from the library that listed these same ingredients. Lo, and behold, I found this recipe in one of my personal cookbooks. Of course, I have tweaked it a bit. Sometimes I add a can of pinto beans to ramp up the protein, or maybe some corn, because, well, because I like corn. I suspect you do this, too….making a recipe custom to YOUR tastes.

The basic soup is strong in the vege department-carrots, onions, and celery, along with Tex-Mex seasoning in a chicken broth base. Chicken cooked with the veges adds flavor and the protein that supports your blood sugar levels to keep you from feeling hungry later on.

Optional toppings of grated cheese, a dollop of sour cream, and some crispy tortilla strips take this soup over the top for me, but if you are calorie counting, this soup is great even without the extras.

Texas Tortilla Soup, this recipe is good & good for you. — Confectionately Yours, Sue

Texas Tortilla Soup

2 T. margarine

1 lb. boned, diced chicken (partially frozen dices easier)

1 tsp. each: ground cumin, chili powder, & lemon pepper

non stick cooking spray

1 large onion, chopped

1-2 tsp. hot pepper sauce

1 fresh jalapeno, seeded and finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

3 carrots, finely chopped

6 stalks celery, finely chopped

1 cup canned diced tomatoes

5 c. rich chicken broth (by “rich,” I mean somewhat concentrated. Bouillon cubes or Chicken soup base added to broth will provide this.)

1/2 c. flour

salt and pepper, to taste

8 corn tortillas

oil for frying

sour cream, optional

cheddar cheese, optional

Prepare all vegetables in advance. Dice chicken last to prevent cross contamination from meat. In a large soup pot, melt margarine and add chicken. Spray liberally with nonstick spray. Cook, stirring often until chicken is no longer pink.

Add onion, celery, carrots, and garlic. Simmer for 5 minutes. Add a little broth if needed to keep from sticking. Stir in cumin, chili powder, and lemon pepper. Add tomatoes and 4 cups of the broth.

Mix remaining broth and flour together, then stir into the rest of the ingredients. Simmer 20-30 minutes until soup has thickened and vegetables are tender.

Using a pizza wheel, cut tortillas into thin strips. Fry in oil until lightly browned. Serve with cheese & a dollop of sour cream. Top with crispy tortillas. Makes 2 quarts.

Corn chips are a quick substitute for the fried tortillas. I also like to add canned pinto beans & corn to bulk up this soup (Just add the amount you wish).

By Sue Murphy

Sue Murphy is a Xenia resident may be contacted at suecmurphy57@gmail.com. Her Christian radio segments share about her journey and her passion for baking. Find other recipes and more at www.Confectionatelyyours.info. Find her cookbook at Parker’s General Store on the courthouse square in Xenia.

