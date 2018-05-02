WPAFB to highlight Arbor Day

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The 88th Civil Engineering Group of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will host an Arbor Day event with the National Park Service to plant trees at the Wright Memorial starting at 10 a.m. Friday, May 4.

“We are working on a long-term beautification and maintenance plan for the grounds of this historic memorial site. This is such a great opportunity to collaborate with local entities to enhance a site for the public to enjoy. This is already a beautiful site, but with the help of Fairborn City Schools, we can make this site even better! I’d love to see some of these kids come back in 10 or 20 years with their own children to enjoy the beauty they helped create,” said DanielleTrevino, environmental protection specialist with Civil Engineering.

“We’d like to thank Ms. Wendi Van Buren, Ohio Department Natural Resources urban forester, for working with us to develop a game plan to make our vision become a reality. She is working passionately to create a design for this site that honors the original Olmsted landscape design while being sure to create a space that is both achievable and practical. We can’t thank her enough,” said Trevino.

Wright Patterson Air Force Base celebrates its 21st year as a “Tree City USA.” To celebrate Arbor Day CE had an extensive amount of invasive honeysuckle removed from the hillside at Wright Memorial. This invasive species was impeding the view of the flying field, which is meant to be seen from the memorial. The honeysuckle is being replaced with native tree seedlings, all understory trees, which will add to the integrity of the site while still allowing for superb views for people to enjoy throughout the year.

For more information on how to help on Arbor Day, call Danielle Trevino 937-257-8555 or email her at danielle.trevino.1@us.af.mil.