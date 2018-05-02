Farmers market opens for season

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The Fairborn Farmers Market opened for the springs season May 2 and featured baby goats and pigs available for petting. Pictured are local children taking advantage of the opportunity.

The Fairborn Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Wednesday until October in 5/3 Commons on the corner of Main Street and Grand Avenue.

