Bluffs on Trebein to expand

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Council approved additional homes to go up within the Bluffs on Trebein.

It will include 162 new single family residential lots spanning across approximately 70 acres with just more than eight acres dedicated to right-of-way space and over 15 acres of open space and stormwater detention/retention. Lot sizes will range from a minimum of approximately 8,000 square feet to more than 29,000 square feet with homes taking up a minimum of 1,500 square feet, covering 35 percent of the lot.

It is currently accessible from Trebein Road but in the future will have access to Commerce Center Boulevard.

“This is really a continuation of the current Bluffs subdivision on Trebein,” City Planner Kathleen Riggs said as she explained the planned aesthetics of the new homes.

City officials met with representative of Northgate and Candlelite Homeowners Associations, who expressed concerns about stormwater draining down from the Bluffs into their neighborhoods.

“We explained to them that we should be receiving their stormwater plan this fall,” Riggs said. “Those have to meet regional standards. All that stormwater must be taken care of on that site and not drift into those neighborhoods. We will continue to meet with representatives from those homeowners associations as we progress through this development. As we receive the plan, we will set up a meeting with them to go over the plan that was submitted as well as with each final stage. There should be about six stages in this development.”

Fairborn Mayor Paul Keller wishes to ensure that any concerns expressed by neighboring areas are addressed.

“I’m pleased that we’re communicating with the adjoining neighborhoods over there,” Fairborn Mayor Paul Keller said. “I know there was some concern expressed on that and I just want to make sure we address those concerns. As we progress with the development here that everything goes as planned and we don’t impose or intrude on any neighboring communities out there.”

Otherwise, members of council expressed optimism about new houses going up in the city.

“I think it’s great to see more housing going up, more people moving to Fairborn,” Council member Colin Morrow said.

