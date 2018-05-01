Health students advance to HOSA

XENIA — Seven Health Science Academy students from Greene County Career Center have advanced to the Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) International Leadership Conference after placing at the state competitive event.

Juniors Kayleena Hicks (Beavercreek) and Elisabeth Hayden (Fairborn) advanced in the Personal Care and Interviewing competitions, respectively. Hicks placed first in her event.

The senior MRC Partnership team of Mackenzie Collier (Xenia), Danielle Dailey (Cedarville), Gabrielle Peyton (Cedarville), Brooke Hentrich (Greeneview) and Shyann Predmore (Fairborn) placed second as well.

The HOSA International Leadership Conference competitive events will be held in June in Dallas, Texas. The Greene County Career Center Health Science program is taught by Lyna McKinley and Faith Sorice.