Volunteers needed to install smoke alarms

DAYTON — The Dayton Area Chapter of the Red Cross is looking for volunteers to help install smoke alarms during Sound the Alarm.

Volunteers are specifically needed for installation appointments scheduled for Wednesday, May 2; Friday, May 4; Tuesday, May 8 and Thursday, May 10.

Sound the Alarm is a home fire safety and smoke alarm installation campaign with the goal of installing 100,000 free smoke alarms in homes across the country between April 28 and Sunday, May 13.

According to Dayton Area Red Cross Chapter Executive Cory Paul, “Dayton’s goal is to install 850 alarms during this time frame, but we need the public’s help to do it. Sixty percent of fire deaths are due to no or non-working smoke alarms, and Dayton area residents can make a significant and positive impact in that statistic by helping with smoke alarm installations.”

Seven people across the country die per day due to home fires. The Red Cross Home Fire Campaign is making a difference by having installed over one million smoke alarms across the nation. As a result, to date, there have been 416 documented saves across the country and 16 saves in the Greater Cincinnati-Dayton Region.

To volunteer, interested persons can go to SoundtheAlarm.org/Dayton. The Red Cross provides training and the needed equipment.