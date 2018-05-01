Wright State University President Cheryl Schrader and the university leadership march into the Ervin J. Nutter Center to preside over commencement.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Wright State University Class of 2018 celebrates with commencement April 28. More than 2,000 students received their degrees.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Wright State University Class of 2018 celebrates with commencement April 28. More than 2,000 students received their degrees.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Wright State University Class of 2018 celebrates with commencement April 28. More than 2,000 students received their degrees.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Wright State University Class of 2018 celebrates with commencement April 28. More than 2,000 students received their degrees.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Wright State University Class of 2018 celebrates with commencement April 28. More than 2,000 students received their degrees.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Wright State University Class of 2018 celebrates with commencement April 28. More than 2,000 students received their degrees.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Wright State University Class of 2018 celebrates with commencement April 28. More than 2,000 students received their degrees.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Wright State University Class of 2018 celebrates with commencement April 28. More than 2,000 students received their degrees.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Wright State University Class of 2018 celebrates with commencement April 28. More than 2,000 students received their degrees.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Wright State University Class of 2018 celebrates with commencement April 28. More than 2,000 students received their degrees.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Wright State University Class of 2018 celebrates with commencement April 28. More than 2,000 students received their degrees.