WSU Class of 1018 graduates

FAIRBORN — Wright State University’s Class of 2018 graduated April 28.

The class of 2018 includes graduates with 1,429 bachelor’s degrees and 602 master’s as well as those awarded associate degrees and post-master’s certificates.

The class features graduates from 66 Ohio counties, including 1,461 from the 16 counties anchored by Wright State’s Dayton and Lake campuses. Graduates hail from 27 states. The class also includes 202 international students from 34 nations. India boasts the largest number of foreign graduates with 70. The graduating students range in age from 19 to 85.