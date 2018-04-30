Hampton Inn murder leads to indictment

XENIA — Greene County Prosecutor Stephen K. Haller announced that a Greene County grand jury has indicted Michael D. McLendon, 25, for the alleged March 7 aggravated murder of Fairborn Hampton Inn clerk Andrew Day.

McLendon is also charged with aggravated robbery, felonious assault, firearm specifications, repeat violent offender specifications and aggravating circumstances that make him eligible for the death penalty.

The defendant is in the Greene County Jail with a bond of $1 million. He is represented by counsel.

Judge Stephen A. Wolaver will handle the case. The court will schedule an arraignment.