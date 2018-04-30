Watercolor artist featured at FAA meeting

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Art Association (FAA) meeting slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 1 is featuring a renowned watercolor artist, Lian Quan Zhen, who is here for a workshop at the FAA. The public is invited to attend and watch as Lian Quan Zhen demonstrates his uniques style of art.

Zhen, a popular watercolorist and Chinese Painting artist will be the featured artist at a workshop at Fairborn Art Association. He will also be the judge for our Spring Members’ Show. Zhen is a sought-after watercolor and Chinese painting artist and teacher in the US and abroad. He is one of the most popular authors of North Light Books.

He started sketching and painting in his childhood and continued as a hobby while practicing medicine as a family physician in Canton Province, China. After immigrating to the United States in 1985, he obtained a bachelor of arts degree from University of California at Berkeley in 1992 and a master of architecture degree from MIT in 1996. He has had many shows in the U.S., Hong Kong and China and developed an international following. His paintings hang in numerous institutional and private collections including the MIT Museum which has collected 14 of his paintings.

His art teaching credentials include at the University of California at Berkeley, where he taught watercolor outdoor sketching for eight years; watercolor and Chinese painting workshops nationwide in the US, and other countries in Europe, Canada, Mexico, Bahamas, China, South Africa and Australia. Zhen has been an invited juror for California, Colorado, New Mexico, Georgia, Arizona and Kentucky Watercolor Societies’ exhibitions and other local shows. His paintings have been featured in magazines and painter’s reference books including “Flowers and Blooms,” “Dogs and Cats,” “Birds and Butterflies,” “Landscapes,” and “Drawing and Painting Animals – the Essential Guide.”

The Fairborn Art Association is located at the rear entrance of the Fairborn Central Building, 221 North Central Ave. Parking and entrance are located around and behind the former school building, now senior housing.