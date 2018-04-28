FCS to host annual Hall of Honor ceremony

FAIRBORN — The annual Fairborn City Schools’ Hall of Honor program, which recognizes the outstanding achievements of Fairborn graduates, former Fairborn faculty members and those community members who have provided exemplary service to the school district, will be held 7 p.m. Friday, April 27 in the Fairborn High School auditorium, followed by a reception.

This year’s inductees are:

Robert A. Bilott: He is a 1983 graduate of Fairborn High School and received a juris doctorate from The Ohio State College of law. He is a partner with the law firm of Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP, practicing in the firm’s Cincinnati and Kentucky offices.

Edwin C. Burkhart: He is a 1924 graduate of Perrysburg High School and received a Master of Arts degree from Kent State University. He joined the Fairborn City Schools in 1948 and served as principal of Bath and Fairborn High Schools until he retired in 1966.

Jo Ann Shepherd Collins: She is a 1967 graduate of Fairborn High School and attended Clark State College. She is a volunteer for many groups, including the Gold Wing Road Riders, Red Cross, Fairborn Veterans Memorial Committee and Fairborn Senior Citizens.

James L. Routt, Jr.: He is a 1998 graduate of Fairborn High School and earned firefighter certifications from Sinclair and Clark State Community Colleges. He is a lieutenant with the City of Fairborn Fire Department and the director of the Miami Valley Music Men.

Kathleen Russell-Rader: She is a 1972 graduate of Fairborn Baker High School and earned a BS degree from Bowling Green State University and a master’s from the University of Dayton. For 22 years she taught English at Fairborn High School and Baker Junior High.

Doyle Wright: He is a 1985 graduate of Fairborn High School and received a degree in Criminal Justice from Clark State Community College. He has spent 32 years in law enforcement and is a Police Lieutenant and Assistant Police Chief in West Milton, Ohio.