Marathon volunteer registration to open

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The Air Force Marathon office will begin its search for 2,400 volunteers to help in a variety of jobs beginning Tuesday, May 1. Volunteer registration will run through Aug. 31, but volunteers should sign up quickly to reserve their preferred job.

“We call our volunteers the ‘Flight Crew’ and the Air Force Marathon is such a fun event that many of them come back year after year,” said Jeanette Monaghan, volunteer coordinator. “From pre-race, behind-the-scenes opportunities to race day, finish line jobs, our volunteers are the key to our success — we couldn’t have this marathon without them. We’ll have at least 30,000 people visit the Sports and Fitness Expo on Sept. 13 and 14, and that part alone takes a lot of volunteers.”

Monaghan is also looking for musicians and performers of all varieties to provide entertainment for the runners along the route.

“These volunteers help make our course fun for the runners,” said Monaghan. “In the past, we have had DJs, bands and solo acts of all kinds. We will again be handing out an award for best course entertainment, which was won last year by the band Forces of Nature.”

The Air Force Marathon also benefits from groups that volunteer both at the expo and on race day.

“Whether it’s a business, a civic group or even a student group, volunteering creates great team-building opportunities,” Monaghan said. “It’s also a good way for organizations and groups to support the Air Force and the Dayton community.”

In addition to the volunteer positions at the expo, volunteer spots are available on race day at the National Museum of the United States Air Force. All open positions are listed on the marathon’s website, www.usafmarathon.com, and volunteers can register online.

All volunteers receive a free Air Force Marathon volunteer shirt.

The Air Force Marathon is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 15. The Sports and Fitness Expo is held at Wright State University’s Nutter Center and is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 13, and Friday, Sept. 14.