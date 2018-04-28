Grind House Coffee and Tea Co. opens in downtown Fairborn

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony with Grind House Coffee & Tea Co., located at 313 W. Main St., in downtown Fairborn.

With a passion for coffee that dates back three generations, Grind House Coffee and Tea Co. offers individuals differing blends and flavors. Owner and operator Bill Miller Jr., is proud to bring selections from as far away as southeast Asia to the mugs of Daytonians, as well as customers across the U.S. through online sales.

With two shops scheduled to open in Ohio in the coming months, customers will soon have the opportunity to engulf their senses in numerous varieties of coffees and teas. The business also offers a delivery service that allows customers to choose a desired caffeinated beverage and have the product sent directly to your front door. The business also offers accessory items such as mugs, hats and T-shirts.

The inventory consists of more than two dozen flavored coffees that range in flavor from apple pie and blueberry muffin to French toast and strawberry shortcake. Miller is proud to deliver single source options that originate from places such as Costa Rica, Ethiopia and Jamaica. Individuals can also stock up on loose leaf tea, such as English Breakfast black tea and all-natural green teas.

For more information regarding inventory, visit the website at https://www.grindhousecoffeeandteacompany.com/ or call them today at 937-260-8153.