Volunteers wanted for Sweet Corn Festival

FAIRBORN — Sweet Corn Festival Committee members are seeking volunteers to park cars during the event. The festival is slated for Saturday, Aug. 18 and Sunday, Aug. 19.

The group of 10-15 volunteers would be responsible for parking cars from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Sweet Corn Festival Committee Chair Warren Brown said approximately five individuals would be needed at a time. The volunteers can decide how to divide up shifts. Safety vests, radios, water, a tent and an honorarium would be provided.

The group who had been responsible for the task is unable to do so this year. Committee officials said some interest had been expressed by two local churches. However, they were also unable to commit to the task. If individuals are interested, they can email Brown at warren10@ix.netcom.com.

Brown said the committee is also seeking to expand children’s activities and is currently looking for ideas.

The Sweet Corn Festival Committee will meet once again to plan the event 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 30 at the Fairborn Senior Apartments where the Fairborn Art Association meets, 221 N. Central Ave., at the rear of the building. The sweet corn king and queen will be announced at the committee’s June meeting, slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 5 at the same location.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

