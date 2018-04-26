Greene County News Digest

SR 235 closure

GREENE COUNTY — Permitted bridge work for the Fairborn Cement Company requires closing State Route 235 for 180 days beginning Monday, April 23. SR 235 will be closed between Dayton Yellow Springs and Enon roads for approximately six months. Traffic will be detoured using US Route 68, West Hyde and West Enon roads. Arrow boards and/or signs will be in place three weeks prior to closure to alert motorists. All work is contingent upon the weather.

BOCC work session

XENIA — The Greene County Board of Commissioners will hold a special work session to discuss a jail needs assessment 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 24 at 35 Greene St. The work session is open to the public.

Board of Elections meeting

XENIA — The Greene County Board of Elections will hold a regular business meeting 4 p.m. Thursday, April 26. The public logic and accuracy test of the voting equipment to be used for the Tuesday, May 8, 2018 Primary Election will be conducted at this time.

Culvert closure

BATH TOWNSHIP — An Upper Valley Pike culvert will be closed for culvert repair. The closure will be between SR 4 and SR 4 near Montgomery County line. It will be closed until necessary repairs can be made.

Bridge closure

CEASARSCREEK TOWNSHIP — A bridge on Mason Road will be closed approximately two weeks beginning Monday, April 30 to repair the bridge. The closure will be between Paintersville-Port William Road in Greene County and Port William Road in Clinton County. All closures scheduled are subject to weather conditions. Contact the Greene County Engineer’s Office at 937-562-7500 or e-mail the Greene County Engineer at engineering@co.greene.oh.us. Closings are also posted at www.co.greene.oh.us.

Auditor’s office meetings

XENIA — The Greene County Budget Commission and the Greene County Board of Revision will hold a meeting 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday in the Greene County Auditor’s Conference Room.

Bellbrook-Sugarcreek parks

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Park District’s regular meetings are held 7 a.m. the fourth Thursday of each month, at the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Community Center, 2751 Washington Mill Road.

Cedar Cliff board

CEDARVILLE — Regular Cedar Cliff Local Board of Education meetings are 7 p.m. the third Monday of the month in the Cedar Cliff Local Board Room.

Council meetings

JAMESTOWN — The Village of Jamestown council meetings are held 7 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month. If the date falls on a holiday, the meeting will be held on Tuesday. Work sessions will be held 6:30 p.m. prior to the regular meeting when needed. All meetings are held at the Municipal Building, 84 Seaman Drive.

Greeneview school board

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview Local School District Board of Education will hold regular meetings 7 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at 4 S. Charleston Road.

Kiwanis meetings

XENIA — The Xenia Kiwanis club meets 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center. The club’s main focus is on children. For more information visit www.xeniakiwanis.org.

Minimalists to meet

YELLOW SPRINGS — Dayton Minimalists meet 7 p.m. every third Thursday of the month at the John Bryan Center, Yellow Springs.

Trustees meetings

XENIA TOWNSHIP — The Xenia Township Board of Trustees will hold all regular meetings and work sessions for the calendar year 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Township Office, 8 Brush Row Road.

Supervisor meeting

XENIA — The Greene Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will hold its monthly board meetings 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at the District’s office, 1363 Burnett Drive. For additional information call the district office at 937-372-4478.

Zoning commission

XENIA TOWNSHIP — The Xenia Township Zoning Commission will hold meetings 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month. Any changes can be found on the Township website at www.xeniatownship.org.

Send area digest news items to editor@xeniagazette.com. Items may run more than once as space and time allows.

