BEAVERCREEK — The 21st Annual Taste of Greene County will be at the Wright State University Ervin J. Nutter Center 12-3 p.m. Sunday, April 29.

More than 20 area restaurants will compete to be voted as one of the best restaurants in Greene County, participants will be able to sample their best.

The VIP Ticket, $25 for adults and $6 for children 6-12, gives you early admission to the event at 11 a.m. General Admission Ticket, $15 for adults, $13 for seniors/military, and $6 children 6-12, will give you admission to the event at 12 p.m. Children under 5 are free.

Tickets can be purchased online through the Beavercreek Chamber website, at the Beavercreek Chamber offices 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, online through www.ticketmaster.com by calling 800-745-3000 or in person at the Wright State University Nutter Center Box Office 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets are non-refundable.