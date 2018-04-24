More than 2000 to graduate from WSU

FAIRBORN — More than 2,000 students are expected to graduate during Wright State University’s 2018 spring commencement ceremony Saturday, April 28.

The ceremony begins 10 a.m. in the Wright State University Nutter Center. Tickets are required.

The class of 2018 includes graduates with 1,429 bachelor’s degrees and 602 master’s as well as those awarded associate degrees and post-master’s certificates. The class features graduates from 66 Ohio counties, including 1,461 from the 16 counties anchored by Wright State’s Dayton and Lake campuses. Graduates hail from 27 states. The class also includes 202 international students from 34 nations. India boasts the largest number of foreign graduates with 70. The graduating students range in age from 19 to 85.

Graduates by college

College of Education and Human Services: 354

College of Engineering and Computer Science: 441

College of Liberal Arts: 467

College of Nursing and Health: 152

College of Science and Mathematics: 283

Raj Soin College of Business: 279

Lake Campus: 44

Longtime Dayton native Margaret Peters, whose teaching, writing and activism have had a profound impact in advancing civil rights and the field of African-American history, will receive an honorary degree during the ceremony. John Niklas will receive the first Wright State doctorate in interdisciplinary applied science and math.

The commencement ceremony will be broadcast live on WSU-TV on Time Warner Cable channel 21.105 in the university dorms and Fairborn and regionally on AT&T Uverse channel 99 in the Dayton tab. The ceremony can also be seen online at wright.edu/streaming. Anyone unable to secure a ticket can also watch the ceremony remotely in the Wright State Student Union.