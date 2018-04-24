Flying high

Barb Slone | Greene County News

The National Museum of the United States Air Force hosted Family Day April 21 which highlighted kites. The event also featured indoor kite flying, inviting attendees to observe, and included the opportunity to make a sled kite as well as a presentation on lightning safety.

