DeWine files lawsuit against restoration group operator

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine today filed a consumer protection lawsuit against the man who operated Ohio Restoration Group, a roofing company accused of taking thousands of dollars for work never provided.

The lawsuit accuses Ancil E. Wilson III of violating state consumer protection laws. In the lawsuit, the Attorney General seeks reimbursement for consumers and an injunction to prevent future violations.

“We are taking this action to protect consumers,” Attorney General DeWine said. “We believe the defendant violated Ohio’s consumer protection laws and must be held accountable.”

According to the lawsuit, Wilson operated under the name Ohio Restoration Group LLC in Youngstown. He offered roof replacement and installation work, but after taking money from consumers, he allegedly failed to provide the promised work. Reported consumer losses currently total about $55,000.

The Attorney General’s lawsuit, filed in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas, accuses Wilson of violating Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act and Home Solicitation Sales Act by failing to deliver promised services and failing to provide consumers notice of their cancellation rights.

Attorney General DeWine reminded consumers to research home improvement contractors carefully, to be wary of requests for large down payments, and to understand their cancellation rights. If a home improvement contractor does not have a fixed place of business or comes to a consumer’s door to offer services, the consumer may be entitled to a three-day right to cancel the contract under Ohio’s Home Solicitation Sales Act.

Consumers who want to learn more about their rights or report a potential scam should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.