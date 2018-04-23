Chamber hosts annual awards

Barb Slone | Greene County News

The Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual banquet April 20, awarding individuals for their accomplishments over the last year. The Fairborn Senior Center was awarded the President’s Award.

Fairborn City Schools Superintendent Mark North was awarded the Jack Huelsman Civic Award

Jon Moeggenberg, code enforcement supervisor, was given the City of Fairborn Award.

The late Wendi Kirsch was given the Greene County Career Center Award. Her husband, Tom Kirsch, accepted the award on her behalf.