Second provost candidate to visit WSU

FAIRBORN — The next candidate for the position of executive vice president for academic affairs and provost of Wright State University will visit Monday, April 23, and Tuesday, April 24.

Susan Edwards has served as the vice provost for faculty affairs and professor of biology at Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina since August 2015. She is responsible for overseeing all areas of faculty evaluation and development and serves as the Academic Affairs liaison on all personnel matters.

Since she joined Appalachian State in 2007, Dr. Edwards has also held the positions of assistant and associate professor of biology, assistant chair of the Department of Biology, and chair of Department of Biology from 2012 to 2015.

Previously, she was associate professor and dean’s liaison (associate dean) in the Department of Physiology and Pharmacology at the Faculty (College) of Medicine, Health and Molecular Sciences at James Cook University in Cairns, Australia, and visiting assistant professor in Department of Biology at Georgia Southern University. She also taught human physiology/pathophysiology at the Institute of Koori/Indigenous Education at Deakin University in Australia and served as a research assistant in the Brain Research Unit and Autonomic Neuroscience Group at The University of Melbourne.

She has published more than 30 research papers and two book chapters, co-edited the book “Hagfish Biology” and served on the editorial board of Comparative Biochemistry and Physiology journal from 2006 to 2018.

Edwards received a Ph.D. in comparative physiology from Deakin University in Victoria, Australia, an M.S. in neuroscience from The University of Melbourne, and her B.S. in biology from Deakin.

Edwards’ CV is available at wright.edu/provost-search/candidate-visits.

Public forums during Edwards’s visit will start with an open vision forum from 2:30-3:30 p.m., followed by a research forum from 3:45-4:45 p.m. Monday, April 23 in the student union appollo room.

Interested individuals can stream the forums live or watch previous recordings of provost forums by logging onto WINGS. Lake Campus community members can watch the forums live in 186 Andrews Hall.

Supervisors and managers are encouraged to provide employees with the time to attend the forums as business conditions allow.

Each candidate will also meet with President Cheryl B. Schrader, Provost Thomas Sudkamp, students, researchers, the President’s Leadership Team, Council of Deans, direct reports to the provost, community members, the Board of Trustees, the Provost Search Committee and representatives of the Faculty Senate and Staff Council.