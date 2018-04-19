Wright State University provost candidate withdraws, cancels campus visit

FAIRBORN — Wayne Vaught, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Missouri–Kansas City, has withdrawn from consideration to be Wright State University’s next executive vice president for academic affairs and provost.

Public forums and private meetings with Dr. Vaught, scheduled for April 19–21, have been canceled.

The first provost candidate to visit Wright State, Kenneth Petersen, dean of the College of Business and Economics at Boise State University, concluded his meetings April 19.

Petersen currently serves as the dean of the college of business and economics at Boise State University, a position he has held since 2014.

“I have a background in business coupled with a background in academic programming which might be useful in terms of helping the university to emerge from the financial challenges,” he said. “I think the perspective I have is on the importance of all of the academic disciplines [which] is very useful in helping the university to emerge from this period and engaging the faculty and students in a way that will empower them to move forward.”

Thomas Sudkamp, who has served as provost since 2015, will step down from his position June 30. The new provost will begin his or her service to Wright State July 1.

Additional candidates are scheduled to visit Wright State next week.