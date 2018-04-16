Fairborn assistant city manager earns new credential

FAIRBORN — Fairborn Assistant City Manager Pete Bales recently received the credentialed manager designation from International City/County Management Association (ICMA).

Bales is one of more than 1,300 local government management professionals currently credentialed through the ICMA voluntary credentialing program.

“I am really excited to have been chosen to receive the credentialed manager status,” he said. “It show my commitment to the city management profession and the care I take each day to make Fairborn a fantastic place to live and work.”

Bales is qualified by his 22 years of professional local government executive experience, serving the City of Fairborn for 16 years as its assistant city manager, public administrative services director and as parks and recreation superintendent. Prior to his employment in Fairborn, he served the City of Beavercreek for six years in the parks and recreation department.

“It is an honor to receive these professional credentials from the most prominent organization in local government management,” Bales said. “Serving the citizens of the City of Fairborn is a responsibility that I enjoy daily.”

To receive the prestigious ICMA credential, a member must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government; have earned a degree, preferably in public administration or a related field; and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.

ICMA’s mission is to create excellence in local governance by promoting professional management worldwide and increasing the proficiency of appointed chief administrative officers, assistant administrators and other employees who serve local governments and regional entities around the world. The organization’s nearly 10,000 members in 27 countries also include educators, students, and other local government employees.

“I am proud of the accomplishments that have been achieved in Fairborn and look forward to many more successes,” Bales said.