Tvelia, Niswander to wed

XENIA — Stephanie Lynn Tvelia and of Craig Lewis Niswander both of Huntington Beach, Calif. announce their engagement.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Dennis and Helen Tvelia, Huntington Beach, Calif. The groom’s parents are Thomas and Barbara Stafford of Xenia and the late Richard Niswander.

The couple will marry 6 p.m. Aug. 11 at Meadowlark Golf Club, Huntington Beach, Calif.

The future bride is a graduate of Edison High School,San Diego State Unviersity and employed by Preferred Hotels & Resorts. The groom-to-be is a graduate of Xenia High School, University of Rochester and employed by Dominion Advisory Group.