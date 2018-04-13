Event to feature 2-time space shuttle astronaut

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Veterans Memorial Committee is hosting “An Evening with an Astronaut” that will include a presentation by Fairborn native and two-time space shuttle astronaut Col. Greg Johnson (USAF ret.).

The event will also include a raffle with an opportunity to win a basket from the Dayton Dragons (including four tickets and other items), Wright State University basketball tickets, a basket from WBZI, a wall hanging by the Fairborn Quilters Guild, tools donated by former Fairborn mayor and Committee Co-Chair Dan Kirkpatrick, children’s space toys, a quilt and a sweatshirt worn by Johnson while he was in space.

The event will serve as a fundraiser for the committee.

“Lots of organizations and groups will be in the commons to show off what they have to offer,” Committee Co-Chair JoAnn Collins wrote in a press release. “[Such as the] American Legion Dignam-Whitmore Post 526, Am Vets Post 444, Downtown Fairborn Committee, Fairborn Senior Center, Fairborn Historical Society, VFW post 6861, WSU Military Veterans Voices Project and Fairborn Military veterans Memorial Project — Come on out and see and hear what the military have to say in Fairborn.”

The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, April 21 in the Fairborn High School auditorium, 900 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road. Admission is payable at the door and costs $10 for the general public, $5 for K-12 and college students and free for children under 5 years old. For more information, visit fairbornvetsmemorial.com.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

