C-h-a-m-p-i-o-n-s

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Fairborn City School officials praised the spelling bee winners April 12 at the regular school board meeting. Fairborn Intermediate School winners included fifth-grader Tyler Crowder (third place), fourth-grader Kvader Somb (second place) and Yousif Almarfagi (school winner). Baker Middle School winners included Brooklyn Dalton and JayAna Lewis (tied for second place) and Keiana Briscoe, who placed first and will be moving on to represent Fairborn City Schools at the district competition.

