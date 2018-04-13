GMH inviting all to public safety fair Sunday

XENIA — Greene Memorial Hospital is inviting community members to have fun and learn at its Public Safety Fair and Open House 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 15 at 1141 North Monroe Drive.

The event is family-friendly — featuring Disney Junior Channel’s Doc McStuffins — a 7-year-old girl who can “fix” toys with help from her stuffed animal friends. Staff will also host a Teddy Bear Clinic.

“If kids want to bring their bears and think there is something wrong with them, they can bring them to the Teddy Bear Clinic,” said John Larch, clinical nurse manager of the emergency department at GMH. “They’ll interact with physicians. It helps them to see that the hospital is not necessarily a scary place — we’re there to help them, and help them with that transition if they would ever need care at a hospital.”

Larch said the safety fair involves not just the hospital, but other health and safety partners as well.

“As part of a community-based hospital, we want to make sure that we are improving the quality of care of our community within Xenia and the surrounding communities,” he said. “A safety fair allows for the community residents to come out and take a look at services Greene Memorial Hospital has, as well as contributing partners and public safety teams.”

Local fire departments will present a Touch-a-Truck display so kids can explore emergency vehicles including a fire truck and a MedFlight medical helicopter. Visitors can stop by the Bicycle Safety Station to learn about safety tips and get the chance to win a bike.

Staff members will give hospital tours for attendees to explore areas like the radiology department, check out MRI and CT scans, learn about the Kettering Breast Evaluation Centers, and visit hospital rooms and the emergency department.

The safety fair will provide access to health screenings, like blood pressure checks, as well as provide wellness information.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy a picnic-style cookout, balloon artist, face painting, music and more entertainment.

“We want people to come out,” Larch said. “We hope to have a good attendance so the community can learn and gain information from us about the hospital and public safety.”

The safety fair and open house is free to the public. Visitors 18 years and older who pre-register are eligible to win door prizes. For more information or to register visit www.ketteringhealth.org/emergency.

