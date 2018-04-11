Event to celebrate cultures

FAIRBORN – The Wright-Patterson International Spouses Group, a nonprofit organization within the Officers Spouses Club, will host its annual International Affair 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 17 at Holiday Inn Dayton/Fairborn, 2800 Presidential Drive.

The local public is invited to join members representing every continent on the globe in the hotel’s ballroom to experience the many cultures, crafts, clothing, folklore and cuisine represented. Hosted by the Foreign Liaison Officers and the military families stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the occasion presents an opportunity for Dayton-area locals and to witness their neighbors from 17 foreign countries gathering under one roof to celebrate different cultures and friendship.

The International Spouses Group was established 37 years ago to support foreign members adjusting to life while living in the area. The International Affair is a way for the International Spouses Group to thank the community for its ongoing support. The cost of admission is $12 per person and includes food sampling from every country on-hand (no RSVP required). Proceeds will support the organization and a scholarship for one of the group’s high school graduates or spouses to attend college in the USA while stationed at Wright-Patterson.