Mr. BBW to face municipal judge

FAIRBORN — Mr. BBW (also known as Big Bad Wolf) will stand trial in the Fairborn Municipal Court of Judge Beth Cappelli 10 a.m. Thursday May 3.

Mr. BBW has been accused of stealing cookies from Little Red Riding Hood. The 12-person jury will be selected from Fairborn Elementary third graders – the remaining third graders will fill the seats in the courtroom. The participants in the trial are played by the Court’s prosecutor, detective, bailiff and stenographer, with Mr. BBW defended by a local attorney. Other court staff play the roles of witnesses and crime scene investigator. Mr. BBW and Little Red Riding Hood are played by seniors from Beavercreek High School.

Life-long Fairborn resident and member of Optimist International Joe Haddix began this educational event in the mid 1980’s. Since then more than 2,000 students have participated. Each year the local Optimist club, now the Greene Optimists, has coordinated this award winning event to help teach children respect for the law.

Over the years, Mr. BBW keeps getting arrested for stealing Red’s cookies, with the third graders sometimes finding him innocent and other times guilty. Regardless of the verdict, the Optimist club ensures all the children leave with a couple of cookies.

For more information contact the Greene Optimist Club at 816-654-6264 or greene.optimists.club@gmail.com