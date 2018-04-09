Newman Senior serving as parade Marshall

FAIRBORN — Paul Newman Sr. has been selected to serve as the Marshall of Fairborn’s annual Fourth of July parade.

Newman became active in the Fairborn community when he accepted the position of associate athletics director at Wright State University in 1985. A native of Conneaut, Ohio, he received both his bachelor of science and masters degrees with a major in English from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.

After a three-year stint as an English teacher, he accepted a position at Edinboro in 1967 as a sports information director and served as an assistant to the president. Newman followed up 18 years at Edinboro with 21 years at Wright State until his retirement in 2006 when he then acted as executive director of the Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce from 2009 through 2016.

An active participant in numerous Greene County organizations, Newman has been president of both the Fairborn Rotary Club and Greene County Convention and Visitors Bureau. He is an active participant on committees involving the United States Air Force Marathon, Fairborn Fourth of July festivities and city’s 9/11 memorial monument.

He is a hall of fame member of college sports information directors of America and Edinboro University’s athletics and received the president’s award for excellence in service from Wright State University, the distinguished alumni award from Edinboro University and the chamber’s civic excellence award.

He and his wife, Connie, have three adult children: Paul Jr., who serves as the Greene County economic development director; Michele, a social worker; and Scott, a Wright State Physicians staff member.