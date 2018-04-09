Weather-damaged properties could be eligible for tax relief

XENIA — Owners of homes or businesses that have been damaged by recent storms may be eligible to receive a reduction on their annual real estate tax bill.

Greene County Auditor David Graham confirmed that state law authorizes county auditors to reduce real estate values for properties that have been damaged or destroyed. A substantial reduction in property value may result in lower real estate taxes for the property until it has been essentially restored to its prior condition or value.

Property value reductions can be applied to real property — including manufactured homes. Personal property such as furniture and other personal belongings that have been destroyed are not included.

“We would like to hear from citizens who have suffered structural damage to their property,” said Auditor Graham, “so that we may update our information and allow them to take advantage of tax relief.”

The application deadline for damage occurring this past week is in most cases Dec. 31, 2018.

Applications for a property value reduction and additional information are available on the county auditor’s website at: https://bit.ly/2qgEhry

Property owners can also get additional information by calling the auditor’s office at 937-562-5065.