Sherman tapped as commander of 88th Air Base Wing

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Col. Thomas P. Sherman, currently the commander, Detachment 1, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, Peterson Air Force Base Colorado, has been selected to replace Col. Bradley McDonald, 88th Air Base Wing commander of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Sherman is a 1995 graduate of the Air Force Academy and has held a variety of leadership, staff, and command positions with experience at the squadron, group, wing, center and joint staff levels as well as in the deployed environment.

A six-time commander, he is a qualified jumpmaster and senior parachutist and possesses a secondary qualification as an Air Force Political-Military Affairs Strategist. He is a graduate of the Naval Post Graduate School in California, a distinguished graduate of the National War College in Washington, D.C., and a graduate of the National and International Security Leadership Seminar.

“We are honored beyond belief to become a part of the Mighty 88th Team,” said Sherman. “The synergy and diversity of our valuable mission partners at Wright-Patt, coupled with support across the Miami Valley, is truly incredible. My wife and I are humbled to be a part of this living tradition and are excited to serve this wing, this installation, and this community.”

McDonald is scheduled to retire after a highly-decorated 24-year career serving his country and will return to his home state of Idaho, along with his family.

A change of command has been scheduled for Tuesday, June 19. Additional details on the ceremony will be released at a later date.